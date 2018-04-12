Sponsored: Grow Dat’s Hootenanny—A Farm Dance Benefit

Springtime and warmer weather means it’s time to revel in all that New Orleans holds most dear: our vibrant music culture, delectable cuisine, and our youthful spirit! The Hootenanny on Friday, April 20th is Grow Dat Youth Farm’s party with a purpose that benefits Grow Dat Youth Farm’s programs. Tickets at growdatyouthfarm.org.

The event will showcase the captivating talents of New Orleans’ own Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble followed by ToBeContinued Brass Band. Guests will enjoy hometown brews, craft cocktails and small bites from 27 beloved local restaurants like Pagoda Cafe, Marjie’s Grill, Barrel Proof, and Restaurant R’evolution. Youth will also be leading farm themed games and speaking about their experience at Grow Dat.

The mission of Grow Dat Youth Farm is to nurture a diverse group of young leaders through the meaningful work of growing food. The farm is a safe and supportive work environment where young people from across the city engage in rigorous leadership development, while building relationships across race, class, gender, and sexual orientation. Each year, more than 70 high school students grow, sell, and donate 25,000 pounds of food to the community, and another 1,500 young people come to the farm to learn about food, agriculture, and the environment.

The Hootenanny

Friday, April 20, 2018

6:00–10:30 pm



Participating Restaurants

Sac-a-lait | Galatoire’s Restaurant

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant | Dante’s Kitchen

Rimon | Company Burger

Marjie’s Grill | River Sticks

Pagoda | Emeril’s Restaurants

Three Muses | Rosedale

Ralph’s on the Park | Cavan

Meauxbar | Sylvain

Barrel Proof | Longway Tavern

Restaurant R’evolution | Fat Boy Pantry

Magazine Pizza | Unique Eatz

Juan’s Flying Burrito | HiVolt Coffee

Bacchanal | Liberty’s Kitchen

Creole Creamery

Generously Sponsored By

Jim & Donna Barksdale | Capital One | State Farm | Verdad Real Estate | Rick Boebel | Mitchell & Associates, A Professional Law Corporation | LeBlanc Landscaping | Big Easy ‘Bucha | WWNO | Mid-City Messenger | The New Orleans Advocate | Biz New Orleans | Mele Printing | Whiv 102.3fm | Abita Brewing | Swamp Pop