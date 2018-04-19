Sandy Kaynor, attorney wounded in 2012 Camp Street shooting, dies from injuries

Sandy Kaynor, the attorney who was critically wounded when he was shot in the driveway of his Camp Street home in 2012, has died from his injuries, New Orleans police said.

Kaynor was shot in the chest Oct. 2, 2012, in the driveway of his home in the 3400 block of Camp Street by attackers in the midst of a citywide crime spree, police said at the time. Bryon Johnson, Devante Billy and Charles Carter were all later indicted on robbery and attempted murder charges in Kaynor’s case, as well as several other robberies and the fatal shooting of a UNO student in New Orleans East.

Carter, who was 16 during the crime spree, was convicted at trial in January 2016 and sentenced to 362 years in prison, according to a report by our partners at The New Orleans Advocate. Billy and Johnson, who were 18 and 20 at the time, both pleaded guilty and are serving 60- and 45-year sentences, The Advocate reports.

Kaynor continued to struggle with complications from his injuries for years later, and community members periodically held fundraisers to help pay for his expensive ongoing treatment. His wife, Grace Kaynor, and children also sought to help steer young people off the path of violence.

Early Thursday morning, Kaynor died at his home from those injuries, according to the day’s major offense log.

“Despite their convictions, all three men could face an upgraded charge of murder if Kaynor’s death is ruled a homicide,” though prosecutors have not announced whether they will seek a murder case now, according to an article by Ramon Antonio Vargas of The Advocate. “The constitutional prohibition against double jeopardy would not apply to them because Kaynor’s slaying was not in consideration at the time their cases were resolved.”

Kaynor was 58.