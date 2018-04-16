Road work to reduce traffic lanes on Martin Luther King Boulevard

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on Martin Luther King Boulevard for at least a week because of utility work for an upcoming reconstruction of the South Galvez Street, city officials announced.

The work excavating the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Galvez Street is part of the $5.4 million reconstruction of South Galvez. The lane shifts were expected to begin today, city officials said.

For details, see the full news release from the city of New Orleans.