Road work to reduce traffic lanes on Martin Luther King Boulevard

The work excavating the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Galvez Street is part of the $5.4 million reconstruction of South Galvez. The lane shifts were expected to begin today, city officials said.
For details, see the full news release from the city of New Orleans.
Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 16, 2018, the City of New Orleans’ construction contractor, Command Construction Industries, LLC, will shift the riverbound and lakebound traffic on Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard between S. Rocheblave and S. Prieur Streets. The lane reduction are necessary to accommodate exploratory work on Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. as part of the S. Galvez St. Reconstruction Project in Central City. The work is expected to last around one week, but may change pending the results of the exploratory work.
The lane reduction will allow construction crews to excavate the roadway at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard and S. Galvez Street so that new underground utilities can be connected to existing utilities. Riverbound traffic will be shifted to the traditionally lakebound side of Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard. A single lane of traffic will continue in both directions of Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard between S. Rocheblave and S. Prieur Streets. Signage and traffic control measures such as barrels will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.
The $5.4 million reconstruction project calls for removing and replacing existing sewer, water and drainage lines, widening the neutral ground, reducing the width of the roadway, paving the travel lanes in concrete, paving the parking lanes in pervious concrete to increase drainage capacity, installing new LED streetlights, installing new sidewalks and installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections.
Public safety is our top priority; residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near this construction site.