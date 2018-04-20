Prosecutors wait for coroner’s ruling on Kaynor death before considering murder charges

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon A. Cannizzaro Jr. will wait until he receives an official ruling on Sandy Kaynor’s cause of death before considering whether to retry his attackers on murder charges, he said.

Kaynor, an attorney at Jones Walker, was shot in the chest and back as he sat in his driveway of his Camp Street home in October 2012, and struggled with complications from those injuries for years until he died this week at age 58. While the initial police report on his death says that Kaynor succumbed to the damage from the gunshot wounds, Orleans Parish Coroner Jeffrey Rouse has yet to issue a formal ruling on his cause of death.

Three men have been convicted on charges relating to Kaynor’s death and are serving multi-decade sentences. Retrying them on a murder charge now that Kaynor has died is an option that prosecutors could pursue, but they said Cannizzaro said Thursday that to make any decision prior to Rouse’s ruling would be “premature.”

For details, see the full text of Cannizzarro’s statement on Kaynor’s death below: