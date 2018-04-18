NOPD: Woman carjacked while dropping friend off on Dante Street

A 47-year-old woman’s car was stolen while she was dropping a friend off in the 1800 block of Dante Street late Thursday.

The victim parked her tan 2006 Subaru Forester to drop off a friend around 8:10 p.m. Thursday (April 17). Both women exited the vehicle and walked about 20 feet away, leaving the car running with the keys in the ignition. The victim looked back at her car five minutes later and saw an unknown man in a dark colored hoodie, with the hood up, sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle.

The victim walked to her vehicle and grabbed the door handle when the suspect pointed a “dark colored object at her” and told her to “get away,” police said.

The victim stepped away from the car and the suspect fled, heading north on Dante Street, then east on Cohn Street, police said. The above pictured bumper sticker was located on the left side of the vehicles rear bumper.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Second District Investigative Unit at 504-658-6020 .