Miel Brewery aims for June opening in Tchoupitoulas industrial building

Miel Brewery — which takes its name from the local honey that will infuse some of its beers — is hoping to open the doors of its brewery on Tchoupitoulas early this summer as part of the growing brewery corridor through the Irish Channel and Lower Garden District.

Alex Peyroux and Janice Montoya, the couple who are launching Miel after careers at Abita Brewery on the Northshore and Harpoon Brewery in Boston, introduced their plans for the former industrial building on Sixth Street near Tchoupitoulas at the Irish Channel Neighborhood Association last year. They said they planned to brew beer for sale on site, not distribution, and were excited to join a cluster of other new breweries nearby like NOLA Brewing, the Courtyard Brewery and Urban South Brewery.

Miel had originally hoped for an opening around the end of 2017, but are now on track to open in June, Montoya said in a recent email to Uptown Messenger. They recently passed a “major milestone” of having their brewing equipment approved, and Montoya — who has a background in film production and marketing — made a video to commemorate it.

More information about Miel Brewery can be found at their website.