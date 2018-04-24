Attacker uses machete in robbery of cell phone, police say

A man in his 40s was robbed of his cell phone Monday morning by an acquaintance who attacked him with a machete in the yard of a South Dorgenois Street home, New Orleans police said.

The victim was in the yard of a home in the 2600 block of South Dorgenois Street (between Third and Fourth streets, about two blocks from the intersection of Broad and Washington) around 10:45 a.m. Monday, April 24, when an acquaintance showed up and started arguing with him, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subject produced a machete and began chasing the victim around the yard,” the report states. “The subject caught up with the victim struck him with the machete and then took his cell phone from his pocket. The subject fled the location in a red truck in unknown direction.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.