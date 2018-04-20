Man sought in theft of wallet from Whole Foods shopper’s purse, police say

New Orleans police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly plucked a woman’s wallet from her purse while she was shopping in the produce aisle of Whole Foods, authorities said.

The victim was shopping at the Whole Foods grocery in the 5600 block of Magazine Street on March 28 when a man “approached her in the produce aisle and asked her a question, then leaned over her,” according to a NOPD report on the case. “When the victim went to the register to check out she discovered her wallet missing.”

After police obtained an image of the man from the store’s surveillance cameras, they are hoping the public can help identify him. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is urged to call detective at the NOPD Second District station 658-6020, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.