Man shot to death on South Claiborne Avenue, police say

A man was shot to death in the South Claiborne Avenue neutral ground in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, on South Claiborne Avenue near First Street, according to NOPD reports.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive male lying in the neutral ground and suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds,” the report states.

The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead, the reports state.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Daniel Hiatt, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.