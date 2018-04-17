Man shot in the leg on Josephine Street, police say

A man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning on Josephine Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 4 a.m., a man in his late 50s was near Josephine and South Derbigny streets when a white van with two men inside approached, according to the initial NOPD report. “Shots were fired and the victim sustained a gunshot wound,” the report states.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg, and listed in stable condition afterward, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.