Man robbed at gunpoint on St. Mary Street, police say

A 20-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening on St. Mary Street, the second shooting on the street within a day’s time, New Orleans police said.

The victim was near St. Mary and Annunciation Streets shortly after 6:15 p.m. Saturday, April 28, when he was confronted by two assailants, one of whom had a gun, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One of the subjects pointed the gun at the victim’s stomach while the other subject searched his pockets,” the report states. “The subjects fled with $400 and an iPhone.”

Around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of St. Mary Street (about four blocks away), a woman getting into her vehicle was beaten and robbed by an attacker who was already inside, police said previously.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.