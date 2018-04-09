Man robbed at gunpoint on Panola Street, police say

A man was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint early Saturday morning on Panola Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, was in the 8200 block of Panola (near Dante Street) around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, when two unknown people got out of a small, dark-colored two-door vehicle, according to the initial NOPD report. “The subjects took the victim’s wallet and fled,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.