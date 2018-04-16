Man found shot to death inside SUV on Erato Street, police say

A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside a SUV on Erato Street, New Orleans police said.

Responding to reports of gunfire from the 1300 block of South Galvez Street shortly after 6 a.m., officers found the man in the driver seat of a dark gray SUV in the 3600 block of Erato Street, according to NOPD reports. He had been shot in the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

“Investigators believed the incident occurred near the intersection of Rocheblave and Thalia Streets,” about a block from where the man’s body was found, the report states. The victim’s name has not yet been released by the Orleans Parish Coroner.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Winston Harbin, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.