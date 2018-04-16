Man carjacked by passengers; St. Charles Avenue business robbed at gunpoint

A man giving a ride to a woman and her son was carjacked by them Friday evening, and a St. Charles Avenue business was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night, New Orleans police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 13, a man in his 60s picked up a woman and her son and took them toward the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Freret Street, according to the initial NOPD report.

“While driving around, the son, who was in the back seat, proceeded to choke the victim while the female subject went through his pockets,” according to the initial NOPD report. “The victim opened the door and fell out, and the female positioned herself in the driver’s seat, fleeing the location in an unknown direction.”

Shortly before 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old woman arrived at work in the 3300 block of St. Charles Avenue and knocked on the parking lot door to be let inside, according to the initial NOPD report. While waiting to be let in, black man wearing a blue hoodie got out of a white Audi sedan and walked up to her, asking when the lobby would open. She replied that it was closed and that he would have to go in the drive-through, the report states.

“At that time, the male subject pulled a gun from his waist and told the victim to let him inside of the door,” the report states. “The victim knocked on the door and another coworker opened the door. The male subject forced the victim and the coworker to the cash register and demanded them to remove the money.”

The man then left in the Audi,the report states.

Anyone with information in either case is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.