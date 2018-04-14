Man beaten unconscious, robbed on Martin Luther King Boulevard, police say

A man walking on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Friday morning was beaten until he lost consciousness and robbed of his wallet by a group of four assailants, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Clara Street shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, April 13, when a group of four attackers approached, according to the initial NOPD report. One, wearing a red shirt, drew a gun and hit him in the back of the head, and another began punching him until he lost consciousness, the report states. They took his wallet and left, the report states.

When he regained consciousness, he went to a nearby business where a security officer was able to help him, the report states. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.