Lycee Francais to name CEO finalists next week

After fielding nearly 50 applications from international applicants, Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans board members plan to name the finalists for the position at a public meeting Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

CEO Keith Bartlett is retiring at the end of the school year, so the board’s CEO Search committee has been meeting for four months to receive the applications and vet the candidates for his replacement. The committee has already held several meetings to interview them in recent weeks, and on Tuesday, May 1, the committee will reconvene for a final second-round interview in a closed-door executive session at 4 p.m.

At 5 p.m., the committee proceed to a discussion of which candidates should be named as finalists, said committee chair Ben Castoriano. The meeting will be open to the public, though part of that discussion may be held in closed-door executive session as well, Castoriano said. The finalists will then be invited back to the school to meet with parents, teachers and the full board.

For more details, see the following announcement from the committee: