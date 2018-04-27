Lycee Francais to name CEO finalists next week

CEO Keith Bartlett is retiring at the end of the school year, so the board’s CEO Search committee has been meeting for four months to receive the applications and vet the candidates for his replacement. The committee has already held several meetings to interview them in recent weeks, and on Tuesday, May 1, the committee will reconvene for a final second-round interview in a closed-door executive session at 4 p.m.
At 5 p.m., the committee proceed to a discussion of which candidates should be named as finalists, said committee chair Ben Castoriano. The meeting will be open to the public, though part of that discussion may be held in closed-door executive session as well, Castoriano said. The finalists will then be invited back to the school to meet with parents, teachers and the full board.
For more details, see the following announcement from the committee:
As we all know, our beloved CEO and Principal, Keith Bartlett, will be retiring at the end of this school year. For the past four months, the CEO Search Committee has been hard at work, having received nearly fifty applications from candidates all over the globe. The committee conducted a thorough vetting process with many phases and the most qualified candidates were invited to interview. Those that were deemed to be the best fit were asked to complete a written project outlining how they would contend with some of the most pressing issues they would face as the CEO, and the candidates presented their results to the committee as part of a second round interview. In addition, each of the potential finalists has been scheduled to speak one-on-one with a committee member about their detailed plans around curriculum and academics.
We are nearing the end of the process and we have a group of high-quality candidates that we are excited about. We currently have one more second round interview scheduled for Tuesday, May 1, at 4 p.m., with a committee meeting to follow at 5 p.m. This meeting is an important milestone for the committee as they will be voting on which candidates will move forward as finalists. (Note that there will be a portion of the meeting conducted in Executive Session, though the voting will of course occur during the public portion of the meeting.) We will invite the finalists to visit New Orleans and LFNO, and there will be opportunities for staff, faculty, parents and community members to meet and interact with the finalists.
We appreciate all of the support and interest you have shown in this process. Should you have any questions or comments about the process, please feel free to reach out to the CEO Search Committee by writing to ceosearch@lfno.org.
