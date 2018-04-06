Group of four victims robbed at gunpoint on Freret, police say

A group of four people was robbed at gunpoint on Freret Street overnight, New Orleans police said Friday morning.

The victims — three men and a woman, ranging in age from 20 to 28 — were near Freret and Joseph streets around 12:45 a.m. Friday, April 6, when a dark-colored, four-door vehicle approached, according to the initial NOPD report. Two armed males got out of the car and demanded the victim’s belongings, then drove away, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.