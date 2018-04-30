Garden District, Upper Hurstville security districts renewed by massive margins

Barely a dozen people in total voted against renewing the Garden District and Upper Hurstville security districts on Saturday, with roughly 96 percent of voters in the neighborhoods agreeing to keep them in place for the next eight years.

Upper Hurstville was renewed by 97 percent of the 140 votes cast, leaving only 4 ‘no’ votes, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

The Garden District Security District won 95 percent of 238 ballots, with only 11 votes against it.

Turnout was 16 percent in Upper Hurstville and 7.6 percent in the Garden District.