Four men arrested on rape charges in sexual assault of Tulane student, friend

Four men ranging in age from 18 to 22 have been arrested on rape charges in connection with a sexual assault reported by a Tulane student at her South Claiborne Avenue home, New Orleans police said.

A Tulane student and her friend were out on a Saturday night, April 14, when they met two men and returned to the student’s home in the 6100 block of South Claiborne in the early hours of Sunday morning, New Orleans police said at the time. Shortly afterward, another group of men arrived, and “engaged in unwanted acts” with the two women, according to police reports on the rape investigation.

Three men surrendered to police in connection with the case on Friday, and a fourth has now been arrested as well, police said Monday. They are:

Jared Anderson, 18, charged with first-degree rape with bond set at $50,000,

Alexander H. Davenport, 20, charged with two counts of first-degree rape with a bond set at $100,000,

Antonio Landrum, 18, charged with third-degree rape with a bond set at $25,000, and

Matthew Farrell, 22, charged with two counts of first-degree rape.

Davenport and Landrum both remain in jail, while Anderson is no longer listed in the online jail roster. Farrell, who was not taken into custody until Monday, has yet to have his bond set, according to online court records.

Anderson, Davenport and Landrum were identified as Algiers-based Marines, while Farrell is a Tulane student and Army ROTC cadet, according a report to our partners at WWL-TV.

The two victims were intoxicated, stumbling and falling as they left a Broadway Street bar with Landrum, according to WWL’s report. Landrum told investigators he believed his sex with them was consensual and that he called his friends only to get a ride home, while the women told police that he brought the other men in and the sexual assaults began as the women blacked out, WWL reported.