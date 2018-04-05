Five New Orleans mayors to share stage tonight at Loyola Institute of Politics

Three former mayors of New Orleans — Moon Landrieu, Sidney Barthelemy and Marc Morial — will join current Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell tonight in a discussion on the city’s past and future as part of the Loyola Institute of Politics’ annual lecture series.

The ninth annual Ed Renwick Lecture is titled “Five Perspectives, One New Orleans” and will start at 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday, April 5) at Loyola University’s Roussel Hall.

It is free and open to the public, and the university is also planning a YouTube live stream of the lecture. It can be found at the Institute of Politics website, or below once the event begins: