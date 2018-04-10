Evans Park to host free outdoor “Jungle Book” screening, Family Fun Fest

Evans Park is preparing for a busy pair of weekends, with a free outdoor screening of “The Jungle Book” this Friday, and the “Family Fun Fest” scheduled for the following weekend.

“The Jungle Book” is part of the New Orleans Recreation Department “Movies in the Park” series, and will start at sunset, roughly between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m. Friday, April 13, at Evans Park, 5100 LaSalle Street. The rain site is Lyons Recreation Center on Louisiana Avenue.

The following weekend, the Evans Playground Family Fun Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21,

“It will be a day of fun in the heart of the Freret Street Neighborhood,” according to the event announcement. “There will be special speakers, sporting events, vendor tables, and food provided by Celebrity Chef Chris Hayes from the Food Network. Sounds provided by DJ Wild Wayne from Q93.3 and DJ Ike Numberz from VirDik Global Radio.”