Convenience store on South Broad robbed at gunpoint, police say

Two men robbed the Fast Stop convenience store at South Broad and Washington of its cash registers at gunpoint Friday night, New Orleans police said.

A man armed with a gun entered the store in the 2700 block of South Broad about 10:45 p.m. Friday, April 20, according to the initial NOPD report. The gunman took two registers that had a total of about $900 in cash while an accomplice stood at the door as a lookout, and then both left together, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.