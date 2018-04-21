Convenience store on South Broad robbed at gunpoint, police say

 Posted by at 10:54 am  crime, public safety
(map via NOPD)

Two men robbed the Fast Stop convenience store at South Broad and Washington of its cash registers at gunpoint Friday night, New Orleans police said.

A man armed with a gun entered the store in the 2700 block of South Broad about 10:45 p.m. Friday, April 20, according to the initial NOPD report. The gunman took two registers that had a total of about $900 in cash while an accomplice stood at the door as a lookout, and then both left together, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.