Carrollton neighborhood groups to discuss short-term rentals with Guidry, Giarrusso

Both outgoing District A City Councilwoman Susan Guidry and incoming Councilman Joe Giarrusso III will meet with Carrollton residents tonight to discuss issues relating to short-term rentals.

The event is being organized by the Carrollton Area Network, which includes members from the Maple Street area, the Carrollton-Riverbend, Central Carrollton, Northwest Carrollton, Hollygrove, Fontainebleau, Hollygrove-Dixon, Palm-air, Carrollton United and Mid-City.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight (Monday, April 16) at St. Mary’s Dominican High School at 7701 Walmsley Avenue. Secured parking is available on Burdette Street behind the school.