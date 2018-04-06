Carjacker inadvertently attacks undercover State Trooper on Broadway Street, police say
Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, April 5, the on-duty Louisiana State Police trooper was sitting in an unmarked vehicle on Broadway Street near Green Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached, according to a crime alert from the Tulane University Police Department. A man got out of the arriving vehicle and tried to get into the officer’s car, so the officer fired his gun, and the suspect ran off, the Tulane report states.
The suspect was found nearby shortly afterward, and he was arrested without further incident, according to the Tulane report. Neither he nor the officer were injured, the report states.
Tulane officers responded to the scene and “stood by with affiliated students living in the area to ensure their safety,” the report states.
Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.