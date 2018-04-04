Bicyclist robbed at gunpoint on Prytania Street, police say

A man riding his bicycle on Prytania Street was followed by an unknown vehicle and then robbed at gunpoint by its occupants shortly after midnight, New Orleans police said Wednesday morning.

The victim, a man in his mid-20s, was riding near Prytania and Josephine streets in the Lower Garden District around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, when he realized he was being followed by a “dark colored sedan,” according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim stopped his bicycle and two unknown armed subjects exited the vehicle,” the report states. “The subjects demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the subjects fled.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.