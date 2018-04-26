Bank robbery attempt at Capital One on South Claiborne under FBI investigation, police say

FBI agents are investigation an attempted bank robbery Wednesday morning at the Capital One location on South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said.

The incident took place shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the Capital One branch in the 2700 block of South Claiborne (near Fourth Street), according to initial reports.

“Two individuals entered the Capital One Bank,” the FBI report states. “[O]ne of the subjects approached the teller counter, implied that he had a weapon and presented a note, demanding money. After attempting to obtain money, the robbers fled the bank on foot.”

The suspect who approached the counter was a 5-foot-7, 185-pound black man in his late 50s or early 60s with a dark skin tone and gray facial hair, wearing a blue shirt and dark-colored pants. The other suspect was a 5-foot-8, 175-pound black man in his late 20s or early 30s with short hair, wearing a white T-shirt, camouflage pants and a dark-colored brace on his right elbow, the reports state.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who can help identify the men is urged to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans office at 816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111.