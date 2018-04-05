Backpacks taken in armed robbery near Xavier University campus, police say

Two women had their backpacks and cellphones taken Wednesday night in an armed robbery on Dixon Street near the Xavier University campus, New Orleans police said.

The victims, both 20 years old, were walking in the 4800 block of Dixon Street (which runs between two large parking lots adjacent to university buildings) shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, when they were confronted by an unknown man, according to the initial NOPD report. He “implied he had a gun,” then took their backpacks and cell phones before leaving in an unknown direction, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.