Audubon to present draft of park master plan at third public meeting

A draft of the new master plan for Audubon Park based on feedback from residents will be presented Thursday night at the the third public meeting on the issue.

The first two meetings were held in February and March, and comments largely concerned protection of open space in the park and transportation and parking issues. The comments from those meetings, as well as from online surveys and collected by in-person interviews of park users during the same time, have been compiled into a draft master plan, which will be presented for the first time at Thursday’s meeting.

The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Audubon Tea Room, 6500 Magazine Street. It is open to the public.