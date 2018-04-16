Aggravated rape of Tulane student, another woman by group of men under investigation, police say

A Tulane student and her friend were forced to participate in sex acts with a group of a half-dozen men at a home on South Claiborne Avenue early Sunday, prompting an aggravated rape investigation by the New Orleans Police Department, authorities said.

The victims were two women, one who attends Tulane and a guest, according to a crime alert by the Tulane University Police Department. They were at an “Uptown establishment” Saturday night and met two people, and all four returned to the student’s home in the 6100 block of South Claiborne Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 15, the TUPD report states.

“A short time later a group of males known to the original two individuals the student and her guest had met at the uptown establishment arrived and engaged in unwanted acts with the student and her guest,” Tulane police said.

The total group of attackers was “six or seven males,” according to the NOPD on the incident. “The victims were not able to provide descriptions of the subjects other than to say they did not believe they were Tulane students,” however, according to the Tulane report.

Both Tulane police and the NOPD are investigating the incident, classified by NOPD as an aggravated rape.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.