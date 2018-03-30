Woman took 15-year-old terrier from Lyons Street, then gave it away, police say

A woman took a 15-year-old Yorkshire terrier from Lyons Street, then gave it away to a passer-by on Magazine Street, New Orleans police said.

The dog, named “Sassy,” was reported stolen Friday, March 23, from the 800 block of Lyons Street, according to a NOPD news release:

Through the course of the investigation, Danielle Elise Druilhet, 33, was arrested for the incident after it was determined that she took the dog because she believed it was in distress. Druilhet took the dog back to her job, which is located in the 4500 block of Magazine Street. She then tied the dog up outside, called the SPCA and waited for someone to arrive. While waiting for a representative from SPCA, another unknown white female reportedly named Monica asked if she could have the dog. At which time, the arrested subject gave it to the unknown female subject.

Sassy was returned to the NOPD Second District station on Thursday, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.