Woman charged threatening to “shoot some people” at daughter’s school

A 31-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly made threats against multiple employees at her daughter’s school, including to “bring a gun and shoot some people,” New Orleans police said.

The threats began shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, when the daughter called her mother, Angelica Molizone, to say she had been in a fight with another student, according to the NOPD report. The girl was in the school social worker’s office with a security guard, talking on a cell phone with the speaker activated, and Molizone said, “When I come to the school, I’m going to beat up the other student and bring a gun and shoot some people,” the report states.

Molizone also repeated the threat to “come there and start shooting people” directly to the social worker, the report states. She then hung up and called the school secretary’s office and said, “I’m going to come there and raise hell and bring a bat.”

The report does not identify the school, but says it was located in the NOPD’s Uptown-based Second District. Officers found Molizone at her home and arrested her on charges of terrorizing and simple assault, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.