L’Ecole Bilingue de la Nouvelle-Orleans will host their annual festival fundraiser, la Fête Française, at the campus on General Pershing Street on Saturday.

Festival entry is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at the school’s campus at 821 General Pershing Street. Music performances include Sarah Quintana, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers, Thibault, and Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots.

Fete Francaise 2018 from robyn cook on Vimeo.