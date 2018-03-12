Two suspects arrested in separate Central City shootings, police say

Investigators have arrested two men in separate recent shootings in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The first of the shootings took place around 9 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 2000 block of Seventh Street, according to NOPD reports. NOPD Sixth District investigators identified Noel Carmouche, 37, as the suspect in the shooting, and he was arrested Thursday on a number of outstanding warrants, according to NOPD officials. He remains in jail Monday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery and other charges, online jail records show.

The second shooting took place Feb. 28 in the 2400 block of Amelia Street, according to the reports in that case. Dejuan Brooks, 19, was identified in that case, and arrested March 4 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery, illegal carrying of a weapon and tampering.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.