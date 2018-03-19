Two injured in shootings in Central City, police say

Two people, a 34-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in separate shootings on Felicity Street and Second Street in Central City about an hour apart Saturday afternoon, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, March 17, a 34-year-old man was in the 2500 block of Felicity Street (near Magnolia Street) when an unknown man approached and “began yelling and raising his shirt, showing a weapon,” according to the initial NOPD report in the case.

“The victim entered a store and, when he exited, the subject began arguing with the victim’s friend,” the report states. “The subject then produced the weapon and shot the victim.”

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, said NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney afterward.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the 13-year-old boy was walking near Second and LaSalle streets when gunfire erupted from the rear passenger seat of a nearby Honda Accord, according to the report in that case. The boy was hit in the back and taken to the hospital by ambulance, Looney said.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.