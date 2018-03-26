Two injured in Broadway Street shooting, police say

Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday night on Broadway Street, New Orleans police said.

The victims, both in their mid-20s, were on Broadway Street near Fig Street shortly before 11 p.m. when they gunfire broke out nearby, according to the initial NOPD report. Both of them suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and were listed in stable condition afterward, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.