This Week at The Broad: Hell hath no fury…

April is on the way, and with it comes our personal busy season of special events. We have concert films, sing-a-longs, $2 Tuesdays, and even a Film Festival all lined up next month. It is a veritable smorgasbord of cinema-related events. We kick things off this week with two special events and a brand new film added to our lineup.

TYLER PERRY’S ACRIMONY is led by Taraji P. Henson, who just might be one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars. You all saw her incredible performance as Katherine Johnson in HIDDEN FIGURES, and she has fed off that success to lead a number of films in 2018 including this latest film from Tyler Perry. If you’re looking for a nice thriller to spice up your weekend, we think this is the one.

GREMLINS 2 kicks off our third installment of $2 TUESDAYS with perhaps the most meta sequel of all time. We’ve been following the Institute For Gremlins 2 Studies on twitter for some time (check them out HERE) and we agree that this film is one worthy not just of simple viewing, but of deep societal study. Regardless of your view of the subject, you have a chance to see a cool movie for just two bucks so check it out!

THE DEATH OF STALIN, A WRINKLE IN TIME, and BLACK PANTHER remain available for your viewing pleasure next week, and if you haven’t caught The Death Of Stalin yet you are missing one of the funniest comedies of this year. No previous knowledge of soviet history required for this one folks.

Have you heard about our Easter Sunday screening of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR hosted by Dean’s List? Turns out a lot of you have! So many of you are excited for this screening that we’ve moved it to our largest screen in order to meet demand. Be sure to grab your tickets and join the choir!

If you like your rock a little more modern than 33 A.D. we have a great concert film coming to the later this spring. DISTANT SKY – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live In Copenhagen is sure to be a powerful concert dealing with some of the same material featured in the last Nick Cave film we featured. Tickets are now on sale and we expect it to be just as busy and awesome as the last time.

BYOB(aby) will be showing THOROUGHBREDS this week. This infant-friendly show will be on Thursday at 11 AM and will feature sushi from Asuka available for pre-order on our website. With the lights turned up and the sound turned down it is a perfect way to bring your baby to the cinema in a stress-free environment.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies!

