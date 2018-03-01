Police searching for scooter stolen from outside Amelia Street bar

New Orleans police are looking for a scooter stolen from outside a bar on Amelia Street last month, authorities said.

The victim was inside the Mayfair bar in the 1500 block of Amelia Street around 3 p.m. Feb. 17, when the bartender told him that someone was riding off on his scooter, according to the initial NOPD report. The victim went outside and saw an unknown juvenile riding away on the scooter, the report states.

The victim later told police “he accidentally left his keys in the scooter,” the report states. It is described as a gray 2018 Go Max with Louisiana license plate “MC 645317.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6123 to speak to Detective Amanda Williams, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.