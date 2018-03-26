Pedestrian killed in crash on Earhart, police say

A pedestrian was hit and killed early Monday morning after he stepped onto Earhart Boulevard into the path of an oncoming taxicab, New Orleans police said.

The crash took place shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, March 26, in the 2800 block of Earhart Boulevard (near the South Claiborne overpass alongside Home Depot), according to NOPD reports. A man stepped off the curb onto the road into the path of a taxi heading south, and the driver was unable to avoid hitting him, the report states.

The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was hit by the front passenger side of the vehicle, the report states. He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, the report states.

“There was no crosswalk at the point where the pedestrian entered the roadway,” the report states. “The driver of the taxi remained at scene after the accident. Impairment is not considered a factor.”

No charges are pending against the taxi driver, the report states.