Newman graduate sentenced to probation, $4,800 in restitution for 2016 vandalism

A graduate of the Isidore Newman School has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from multiple vandalism incidents in 2016 — including a threat to “kill you all” at his alma mater and an anti-religious message at St. George’s school — and will be sentenced to probation and restitution of nearly $5,000, prosecutors announced.

Peter Curtis, 21, was arrested in August 2016 in connection with a rash of at least seven graffiti incidents around the Uptown area, including the threat on the wall of the Newman school on Jefferson Avenue that resulted in school being closed. On Friday, March 23, Curtis pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of “criminal damage to property by defacing with grafitti,” which were reduced from the felony charges of criminal damage to property greater than $500.

For more details, see the news release from District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office below: