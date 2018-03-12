New French restaurant with outdoor seating planned for Magazine Street

A new French restaurant planned for Magazine Street will add an outdoor seating area to the corner of Bordeaux Street, according to a request that the City Planning Commission will hear Tuesday.

The restaurant “serving French-style cuisine” planned by Dr. John Engle of SE Restaurant Group for 4734 Magazine Street will seat 50 people, according to a letter sent to neighbors. The project will renovate the existing kitchen in the building and adding an outdoor seating area with an oyster bar and grill area, the letter states.

The restaurant needs a conditional use from the City Council to open on Magazine Street, and an initial hearing is scheduled before the City Planning Commission at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, at City Hall.