Man shot to death overnight on Pine Street, police say

A man was fatally shot overnight on Pine Street in Gert Town, New Orleans police said Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, in the 3400 block of Pine Street (near Olive Street), according to NOPD reports. Responding officers found an adult male “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Debra Normand, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.