Man shot on South Liberty Street, police say

A man was injured in a shooting late Wednesday morning on South Liberty Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was near South Liberty and Toledano shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, when he heard a gunshot, according to the initial NOPD report. He realized he had been shot in the leg, so he walked home and was taken from there to the hospital by ambulance, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.