Man robbed at gunpoint at Napoleon and South Claiborne, police say

A man was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening near the busy intersection of Napoleon and South Claiborne avenues, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was near Napoleon and South Claiborne shortly before 8:30 p.m. when he was approached by three unknown assailants, according to the initial NOPD report. One of them pointed a gun at him and took his wallet, then all three left on foot toward downtown on South Claiborne, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.