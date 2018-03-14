Lusher, Sci High students link arms against gun violence

A month to the day after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., students from both Lusher Charter School and New Orleans Science and Mathematics Charter High School linked arms in a human chain around the large Uptown block that holds both their campuses in solidarity with students around the country protesting inaction to stop gun violence.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Lusher middle school students memorialized the shooting victims in Florida with 17 trumpet blasts. Students from Lusher and Sci High carried homemade signs demanding action to stop gun violence or memorializing victims of both school shootings and police violence joined arms along Freret, Nashville, Joseph and Loyola streets for 17 minutes, concluding with a drumline from Sci High students in the center of the block so students from both schools could hear.

Schools around the city and the nation participated in the walk out as well. For coverage of the walk out at Morris Jeff Charter School, see Mid-City Messenger.