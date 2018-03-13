Green beer and cabbage return for St. Patrick’s Day at Tracey’s

Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this week like it does every year—with the St. Patrick’s Day Block Party this Thursday (March 15), followed by the Irish Channel Parade on Saturday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day itself).

Tracey’s will throw a block party for each day which will include green beer and green Jell-O shots, a DJ, Jameson Irish Whiskey, corned beef & cabbage, and the bar’s signature roast beef and shrimp po-boys.

Thursday’s Day Block Party will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Tracey’s (2604 Magazine Street). The annual Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Celebration begins at 10 a.m. at the same place on the corner of Third and Magazine Streets.