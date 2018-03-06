Girl, 17, arrested after “threats” written on bathroom wall at Sophie B. Wright, police say

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with “threats” written on a bathroom wall at Sophie B. Wright school that she later told police she meant as a prank, New Orleans police said.

The threats on the restroom wall were reported Friday, March 2, at the Napoleon Avenue school, and officers identified their author as 17-year-old Kia Simmons, according to NOPD reports.

“With the cooperation of school officials Simmons was identified and apprehended,” the report states. “At the time of arrest, Simmons confessed to the crime and stated the threats were a prank.”

Simmons was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace by threats, the report states.

“This investigation is a result of the NOPD’s commitment to investigate all threats made to schools within the city and to ensure the safety our students,” the report states. “All threats to our schools and students will be taken seriously and handled aggressively to ensure the identification and prosecution of those threatening harm and jeopardizing the public’s safety.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.