Former Times Picayune building may become indoor golf entertainment center

 Posted by at 11:19 am  blight and demolition, business, city government, land use & development, sports and recreation
Mar 062018
 

The former Times-Picayune building at 3800 Howard Avenue (photographed in August 2016 by Google Maps)

The former Times-Picayune building on Howard Avenue (between Uptown and Mid-City) has been vacant for about two years, but a potential investor is seeking to change the industrial building into a hub for entertainment, golf, and food.

Drive Shack, a New York-based offshoot of American Golf, has plans to renovate the 62,000 square-foot press building into a large-scale golf entertainment facility.  The tenant is seeking a planned industrial district zoning for the site, and neighbors are invited to learn more before it heads to the City Planning Commission.

 

Read the full story by Claire Byun on Mid-City Messenger here.