Former Times Picayune building may become indoor golf entertainment center

The former Times-Picayune building on Howard Avenue (between Uptown and Mid-City) has been vacant for about two years, but a potential investor is seeking to change the industrial building into a hub for entertainment, golf, and food.

Drive Shack, a New York-based offshoot of American Golf, has plans to renovate the 62,000 square-foot press building into a large-scale golf entertainment facility. The tenant is seeking a planned industrial district zoning for the site, and neighbors are invited to learn more before it heads to the City Planning Commission.