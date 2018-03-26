Feathers and tambourines converge in Central City (Photos)

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians sings on LaSalle street during Super Sunday on March 25. Indians from across the city gathered at the annual event at A.L. Davis Park at the corner of Washington and LaSalle. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
On Sunday, March 25, Mardi Gras Indians and Social Aid and Pleasure clubs converged on A.L. Davis Park on Washington and LaSalle in Central City for the annual Super Sunday event. The event was postponed one week after weather concerns.
Alphonse Feliciana IV, flag boy with the Golden Blades Mardi Gras Indians walks down LaSalle street during Super Sunday, March 25.
Big Chief Victor Harris of the Fi Ya Ya and Mandingo Warriors beats his tambourine down LaSalle street during Super Sunday on March 25.
Spy Boy J'Wan Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians marches down LaSalle street during Super Sunday on March 25.
Musician J. Monque'd, left, poses for a photograph with Aubry Duncan, right, the Wild Man of the Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians on Super Sunday, March 25.
Shawntell Manuel barbecues for Big Dog BBQ on LaSalle street during Super Sunday, March 25.
Lady Buck Jumpers dance down Simon Bolivar during Super Sunday on March 25.
Spyboy Dow Edwards of the Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians shows off his suit at Uptown Super Sunday on March 25.
A brass band performs behind the Young Men Olympians social aid and pleasure club during Super Sunday, March 25.
Spy Boy JJ of the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians dances with Ryan O'Henry on LaSalle street near A.L. Davis park during Uptown Super Sunday on March 25.