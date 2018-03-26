Duplessis elected to state House of Representatives District 93

Attorney Royce Duplessis overwhelmingly won Saturday’s special election to fill the District 93 seat in the state House of Representatives being vacated by Helena Moreno, according to official results.

Duplessis won 72 percent of the vote in the four-way race, so no runoff will be needed. His closest competitor, Kenny Bordes, won 21 percent, and El Anderson and Danil Faust earned 5 and 3 percent respectively.

“The real work begins now,” Duplessis wrote on Facebook, thanking his supporters after his election. “I am committed to honoring the pledges we made throughout this campaign. Together, we will take on the many challenges facing our city and state and create better outcomes for tomorrow.”

Moreno, who had endorsed Duplessis, is resigning her seat because of her election to the New Orleans City Council, which she will join in early May. She has previously said she would likely resign from the state House of Representatives earlier if possible to allow her successor to begin work as soon as he could.

In the judicial races, Dale Atkins won a seat on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals with 58 percent of the vote over Robin Pittman, and Ellen Hazeur won a seat on Civil District Court with 59 percent of the vote over Richard Perque and Taetrece Harrison.

Turnout was approximately 13 percent both in District 93 and citywide, the results show.