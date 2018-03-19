Cabbage, plastic flowers and kisses – 2018 Irish Channel Parade (Photos)

Dale Cooney, left, receives a kiss from from Callie, the five-month-old dog on Magazine street. The 2018 Irish Channel parade took its typical route down Magazine street on Saturday, March 17. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
On Saturday, March 17, the annual Irish Channel Parade rolled down Magazine street.
Kathleen Flynn walks down Magazine street with the Irish Famine Orphan Society during the Irish Channel parade.
Riders on the "Jennifer and Christy's Rebelettes Celebrating Holly Arnold" float roll down Magazine street.
The Lyons Carnival Club paraded down Magazine street.
Colleen 2018 on the Algiers Irish Rebels float throws beads into the crowd.
A rider on a streetcar float throws a cabbage into the crowd along Magazine street.
Roxanne Ford receives a flower from a rider on the queen's float.
New Orleans' mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell throws beads into the crowd.
Colleston and Charlotte Morgan wait for the parade on Magazine street near Washington avenue.
The Emerald Society members march down Magazine street.
Orlando Patrick Sutton, left, and David Jacob Evans, right, dance before on Magazine street near Washington avenue before the parade starts.